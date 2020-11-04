Search

Man denies isolating partner and ‘depriving her of her basic needs’

PUBLISHED: 16:32 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 04 November 2020

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court where John Dawson, 54, of Martham, denied a charge that he engaged in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate/family relationship PHOTO: Google Streetview

Archant

A man has appeared in court accused of being controlling and coercive towards his partner of 16 years.

The charges put to John Dawson, of Somerton Road, Martham, include that he isolated her from her friends, monitored her time, restricted her access to medical care, assaulted her, didn’t let her leave the house without him, and took over aspects of her everyday life.

The offences are said to have taken place between December 29, 2015 and October 29, 2019.

The 54-year-old denied the charges when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 4).

Lucy Garside, prosecuting, said the case should be dealt with at Norwich Crown Court.

Dawson was granted unconditional bail until his next appearance in Norwich on December 2.

