Man appears in court after 217 expanding bullets found at Norfolk cottage

PUBLISHED: 15:37 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 10 May 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has appeared in court after he was found with more than 200 expanding bullets.

Terry Gibson, 38, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, May 10 charged with possessing prohibited ammunition.

The court heard that he was found with 217 expanding bullets - which are designed to be projected as a missile from a weapon - at a cottage in North Repps, near Cromer, on March 10 this year.

Gibson, who gave his address as Marlborough Green Crescent, Martham, near Yarmouth, has also been charged with possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate on March 10.

He also faces a charge of acquiring ammunition for a firearm without a certificate on the same date.

He has indicated guilty pleas to counts one and three, and not guilty to count two, but magistrates declined jurisdiction.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on June 7. Gibson was granted unconditional bail.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

