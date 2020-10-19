Pedestrian suffered broken wrists after being knocked down by car near hospital

The B1108 between Norwich and Watton.

A pedestrian suffered two broken wrists after being knocked over by a motorist near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, a court has heard.

Drew Southernwood, 20, had been driving a Citroen DS3 car on his way to work on the B1108 Old Watton Road when he “collided with a pedestrian as he was crossing the road”.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, said the car hit “both his legs causing him to fall and in falling he broke both of his wrists”.

Southernwood, of Alexander Close, Caister-on-Sea, appeared at court on Monday, October 19 when he admitted driving without due care and attention on June 18 this year.

Gina Mattioli, mitigating, said Southernwood pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had called the emergency services at the time. She said there was a small opportunity to have potentially seen the pedestrian but did not.

He was fined £300, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge, £105 costs and had five penalty points put on his licence.