Man in his 60s injured following collision with van

PUBLISHED: 11:26 24 January 2019

The collision happened on the Lakeland Drive junction with Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A road has been closed following a collision in Lowestoft.

Motorists are being asked to “avoid the area” following a collision involving a van and a male pedestrian near the Lakeland Drive junction with Normanston Drive in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service shortly before 10.30am following reports of a road traffic collision near Normanston Drive involving a van and a pedestrian.

“A road closure is in place at the Lakeland Drive junction with Normanston Drive in Lowestoft.

“Emergency services are on the scene and please avoid the area where possible as this part of Normanston Drive is now closed.”

A man in his 60s is understood to have been involved in the collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van.

Check out this website for updates.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

