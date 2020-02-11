Search

Advanced search

Woman, 31, attacked ex-partner with mop handle, knife and lap top

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 February 2020

Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Courtroom theme.

Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Courtroom theme.

This content is subject to copyright.

A woman who attacked her ex-partner with a carving knife, lap top computer and mop handle after he ended their relationship has been jailed.

Carlene Bennett, 31, met the victim - a man in his 60s - three years ago and began a relationship.

But just weeks after the victim ended the relationship, in August last year, Bennett visited his place of work but rang him and shouted abuse down the phone at him when she discovered he was not there.

She said: "I will kill you and you won't know it's coming."

The next morning, Bennett let herself into the victim's property while he was taking rubbish to the outside bin and confronted him in the kitchen.

She took a carving knife from a drawer and swung it towards him.

He suffered cuts to his arms, hands and neck as he tried to defend himself.

You may also want to watch:

He managed to run to the living room to call for help on the land line but Bennett followed, grabbed a laptop and hit him around the head with it, causing significant swelling.

Thinking Bennett had gone, the victim fled upstairs to call police but she came back and hit him with a mop handle from the bathroom.

After a struggle, he finally managed to get Bennett away from his property and called for help.

When officers arrived at the scene they found him with multiple injuries.

Bennett, of Stow Road, Wisbech, previously denied GBH without intent but was found guilty at Cambridge Crown Court following a two-day trial.

She was jailed for two years and two months following a sentencing hearing earlier this month.

Speaking after sentencing, DC Kevin Poole who investigated the case, said: "Bennett couldn't contain her anger that the victim had ended their relationship but her reaction was grossly disproportionate.

"She caused a number of injuries in a vicious and unprovoked attack and I am glad justice has been served."

Most Read

Police chief to leave due to Norfolk travel distances

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green has voiced his frustration over the amount of travelling that the job requires of him. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Staff claim they are still owed wages after pub deli closes

Richard and Lucy Golding in Goldings in the former Wenns on King's Lynn's Saturday Market Place before it closed Picture: Ian Burt

“We have soldiers around the town”: council says it will protest against haulage firm

Victor Lukaniuk plans to portest at Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

“Brought back from the jaws of death” - Norwich man’s gratitude to medical staff after life saving surgery

Reza with two bowel transplant surgeons Srikanth Reddy and Georgios Vrakas, at the bowel transplant conference in Oxford last year. Picture: Irina Valentino

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

What made these two teenagers decide to become pig farmers?

Lily McIntosh and Evie Wilks, both aged 17, have started pig farming apprenticeships at Hart Farms in west Norfolk. Pictures: Wil Hawkes

“We have soldiers around the town”: council says it will protest against haulage firm

Victor Lukaniuk plans to portest at Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd

Norfolk’s NHS to pay £5m to bail-out Midlands trusts

The NNUH's deficit is increasing every month. Image: Archant/Infogram
Drive 24