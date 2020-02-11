Woman, 31, attacked ex-partner with mop handle, knife and lap top

A woman who attacked her ex-partner with a carving knife, lap top computer and mop handle after he ended their relationship has been jailed.

Carlene Bennett, 31, met the victim - a man in his 60s - three years ago and began a relationship.

But just weeks after the victim ended the relationship, in August last year, Bennett visited his place of work but rang him and shouted abuse down the phone at him when she discovered he was not there.

She said: "I will kill you and you won't know it's coming."

The next morning, Bennett let herself into the victim's property while he was taking rubbish to the outside bin and confronted him in the kitchen.

She took a carving knife from a drawer and swung it towards him.

He suffered cuts to his arms, hands and neck as he tried to defend himself.

He managed to run to the living room to call for help on the land line but Bennett followed, grabbed a laptop and hit him around the head with it, causing significant swelling.

Thinking Bennett had gone, the victim fled upstairs to call police but she came back and hit him with a mop handle from the bathroom.

After a struggle, he finally managed to get Bennett away from his property and called for help.

When officers arrived at the scene they found him with multiple injuries.

Bennett, of Stow Road, Wisbech, previously denied GBH without intent but was found guilty at Cambridge Crown Court following a two-day trial.

She was jailed for two years and two months following a sentencing hearing earlier this month.

Speaking after sentencing, DC Kevin Poole who investigated the case, said: "Bennett couldn't contain her anger that the victim had ended their relationship but her reaction was grossly disproportionate.

"She caused a number of injuries in a vicious and unprovoked attack and I am glad justice has been served."