Man left with serious head injury after assault in Thetford
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014
A man in his 50s was left with a serious head injury after a suspected assault.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have any information or footage about a suspected assault in Thetford, on Wednesday August 4.
The victim was found with a serious head injury in Mill Lane between 6.25pm and 6.40pm which officers believe was the result of an assault.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and public order offences in Thetford.
He was subsequently released on police bail to appear at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre on Wednesday September 1.
Anyone with information who may have witnessed the incident can contact Sgt Karen Aldridge at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 36/56378/21.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org
