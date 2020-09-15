Search

Man suffers leg injuries in German shepherd attack

PUBLISHED: 10:30 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 15 September 2020

A man was bitten by a German Shepherd at Bowthorpe Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was bitten by a German Shepherd at Bowthorpe Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man needed of medical attention after being bitten by a German Shepherd as it was walked near Norwich.

On Wednesday, September 9, the man in his 30s was walking through a grassy area between Earlham Green Lane and Clover Hill Road near Bowthorpe when he was approached by a large dog on a long lead.

The dog, which the victim told police was a German Shepherd, then bit the man on his upper leg, leaving him in need of medical attention.

Police officers are now looking to trace a woman who was walking the dog at the time of the incident, which happened at around 8pm.

Anybody with information regarding the incident should contact PC Sarah Wright on 101, quoting reference number 36/63481/20.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

