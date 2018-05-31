Man in white van arrested for indecently exposing himself to two people
PUBLISHED: 11:37 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 30 December 2019
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself to two people.
The first incident happened on Broadland Way in Norwich on Wednesday December 18 between 1pm and 2pm when a man in a white van made inappropriate comments to a passer-by and exposed himself before driving away.
The second incident also took place in the same area between 2.30pm and 3pm when a man in a white van asked the victim for help before exposing himself.
A man from the Great Yarmouth was arrested in Norwich on Sunday December 29 in connection with the offences.
He has been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.
