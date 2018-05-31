Man in white van arrested for indecently exposing himself to two people

The first incident happened on Broadland Way in Norwich on Wednesday December 18 between 1pm and 2pm when a man in a white van made inappropriate comments to a passer-by and exposed himself before driving away.

The second incident also took place in the same area between 2.30pm and 3pm when a man in a white van asked the victim for help before exposing himself.

A man from the Great Yarmouth was arrested in Norwich on Sunday December 29 in connection with the offences.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.