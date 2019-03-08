Search

Man in 30s arrested in connection with rape in woods in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:20 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 18 September 2019

A man has been arrested in connection with a rape in Norwich.

Detectives launched an investigation after a woman reported being raped in the Old Library Wood in Rosary Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning (September 17).

The incident happened while the victim was walking home along Thorpe Road and Rosary Road from the city centre.

Police issued an appeal for information following the incident.

And on Wednesday (September 18) a police spokesman said a man in his 30's has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess had previously appealed to the public for information.

Police said specialist officers were continuing to support the victim.

