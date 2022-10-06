Man in his 30s arrested after Beccles fight
Published: 4:29 PM October 6, 2022
A man in his 30s has been arrested after a fight broke out in Beccles.
Police were called to Common Lane in the town to concerns for the safety of a man following a fight at about 7.45pm on Saturday, October 1.
The man, who was wanted in connection with a number of offences, was arrested by police and taken to Great Yarmouth police station.
He was subsequently bailed to return to police on October 30.