Man in his 30s arrested after Beccles fight

Common Lane in Beccles where the fight broke out - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a fight broke out in Beccles.

Police were called to Common Lane in the town to concerns for the safety of a man following a fight at about 7.45pm on Saturday, October 1.

The man, who was wanted in connection with a number of offences, was arrested by police and taken to Great Yarmouth police station.

He was subsequently bailed to return to police on October 30.