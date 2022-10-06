News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man in his 30s arrested after Beccles fight

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:29 PM October 6, 2022
Common Lane in Beccles where the fight broke out

Common Lane in Beccles where the fight broke out - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a fight broke out in Beccles.

Police were called to Common Lane in the town to concerns for the safety of a man following a fight at about 7.45pm on Saturday, October 1.

The man, who was wanted in connection with a number of offences, was arrested by police and taken to Great Yarmouth police station.

He was subsequently bailed to return to police on October 30.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

