'Stupid' man caught taking photos of his friend in courtroom dock

Jamie Yates was prosecuted for using his mobile phone to take photos of his friend in the dock at Norwich Crown Court Photo: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire Archant

An "extremely stupid" man ended up back in court after taking "sentimental" photographs of a defendant in the dock.

On April 5, Jamie Yates, 25, of Oxlip Road, Witham, Essex, was seen taking two pictures in Court Three in Norwich Crown Court.

The judge was told and called the police.

Yates told the police he did not realise it was illegal.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrate's Court on Friday, Yates admitted taking a photograph in a criminal court.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said: "[Yates] said he took the photo of his friend because he was going to prison and he wouldn't see him for a long time."

Mitigating, Michael Cole said: "Put simply [Yates] was in the dock with his friend, his case was dismissed but his friend's was not."

Mr Cole said Yates took a blurry photograph which, even for sentimental reasons, was not very good.

He said: "Far be it for me to question Judge Moore for not pulling [Yates] into the court and ripping into him."

Yates was fined a total of £55.

Linda Lambert, chairman of the bench, said: "You've probably learnt that what you did was extremely stupid and caused you a lot of bother."