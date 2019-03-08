Search

WATCH: Man vaults barrier and runs over closed level crossing

PUBLISHED: 13:35 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 12 November 2019

A man is caught on dash cam running over a closed level crossing Picture: John Evans

Archant

This is the moment a man is caught on camera vaulting the gates of a closed level crossing and running across railway tracks in front of a train.

Retired journalist John Evans was waiting at the crossing at Downham Market yesterday when the man appeared on the opposite side of the line.

He checks whether he can see a train coming, before he ignores the warning lights and crosses. The incident was caught on a dash cam in Mr Evans's car.

Mr Evans, 68, who lives in Downham, said: "Just before 11am I was leaving Downham Market and got stuck at the railway station level crossing, they'd closed the barriers because a London-bound train was in.

"A pedestrian came up on the other side, looked around a bit then climbed over the barrier. He then ran across the tracks, climbed the barrier the other side and ran round to the station.

"I reckon he just ran round and got on the train."

Minutes later, a London-bound train left the station.

