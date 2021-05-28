News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man identified after indecent exposure in Morrisons

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:21 AM May 28, 2021   
Police would like to speak to this man following an incident of indecent exposure in Norwich

Police would like to speak to this man following an incident of indecent exposure - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man has been identified after a police CCTV appeal to investigate an indecent exposure at a Wymondham supermarket. 

The incident happened outside the Morrisons store on Norwich Road on Saturday, May 15 between 2pm and 2.30pm. 

A CCTV image of a man police wanted to speak to was released on Thursday.

The Morrisons store at Wymondham where a serious assault took place Monday evening <17/7/17>. Pictur

Three teenage girls were flashed by a man in his mid-40s outside the Morrisons store in Wymondham on Saturday. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

The man has since been identified as a result of the appeal and is helping officers with their enquiries as the investigation continues.

Three girls were standing outside the store when the man exposed himself to them.

The man was described as white, of slim build, bald and aged in his mid-40s.

