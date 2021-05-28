Man identified after indecent exposure in Morrisons

Published: 9:21 AM May 28, 2021

Police would like to speak to this man following an incident of indecent exposure - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man has been identified after a police CCTV appeal to investigate an indecent exposure at a Wymondham supermarket.

The incident happened outside the Morrisons store on Norwich Road on Saturday, May 15 between 2pm and 2.30pm.

A CCTV image of a man police wanted to speak to was released on Thursday.

Three teenage girls were flashed by a man in his mid-40s outside the Morrisons store in Wymondham on Saturday. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

The man has since been identified as a result of the appeal and is helping officers with their enquiries as the investigation continues.

Three girls were standing outside the store when the man exposed himself to them.

The man was described as white, of slim build, bald and aged in his mid-40s.