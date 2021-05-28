Man identified after indecent exposure in Morrisons
Published: 9:21 AM May 28, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A man has been identified after a police CCTV appeal to investigate an indecent exposure at a Wymondham supermarket.
The incident happened outside the Morrisons store on Norwich Road on Saturday, May 15 between 2pm and 2.30pm.
A CCTV image of a man police wanted to speak to was released on Thursday.
The man has since been identified as a result of the appeal and is helping officers with their enquiries as the investigation continues.
Three girls were standing outside the store when the man exposed himself to them.
You may also want to watch:
The man was described as white, of slim build, bald and aged in his mid-40s.
Most Read
- 1 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
- 2 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
- 3 'Operation London Bridge' - town begins preparations for Queen's death
- 4 CCTV image released after indecent exposure in Morrisons
- 5 Teen charged with murdering his gran and attempted murder of his dad
- 6 Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate
- 7 Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry
- 8 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
- 9 Floating restaurant for sale at auction for £10,000-£20,000
- 10 Payment confusion sees woman face £160 charge for 'few seconds' stop