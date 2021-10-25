Wanted man identified after Thetford shop burglary

Published: 7:37 PM October 25, 2021

Police have identified a man wanted following the burglary of a purse from a supermarket in Thetford.

A woman's purse was stolen from a self-service till at Tesco in Kilverstone Road around 7.35pm on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Police had issued a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak with following the incident.

He has now been identified and enquiries are continuing.

Officers would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with the appeal.