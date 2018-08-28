Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Norwich crash

PUBLISHED: 10:21 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:40 22 December 2018

Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Archant

Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Archant

Archant

A pedestrian in his 20s has suffered serious injuries and a man has been arrested following a crash in Norwich’s clubland.

The pedestrian was involved in the collision with a black Hyundai on Prince of Wales Road at around 3.40am on Saturday, according to Norfolk police.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and is in a stable condition.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed between Eastbourne Place and the Riverside Road for several hours.

The road was re-opened shortly after 8am.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police quoting CAD reference 74 of Saturday 22 December.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

Radford Group's former base in Haverhill. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

REVEALED – The best and worst performing primary schools in Suffolk

Bethany Havers with some of her students from top performing All Saints CofE Primary School in Laxfield Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Forty people find out they’ve lost their jobs just before Christmas, as firm goes into administration

Lindsey Group, which is based on Severalls Park in Colchester

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Jordan Rhodes returns to former club Blackburn with the Canaries today Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Christmas in a caravan: £85,000 building project on artist’s dream cottage turns to nightmare

She has an electric heater in the caravan but temperatures have dropped inside to 3 degrees C. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Dear old Sandringham

Sandringham House, which has been the monarch's country retreat since 1862. Picture: Ian Burt

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

New restaurant rated best in Norwich on TripAdvisor

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists