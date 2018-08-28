Man arrested after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Norwich crash

Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Archant Archant

A pedestrian in his 20s has suffered serious injuries and a man has been arrested following a crash in Norwich’s clubland.

The pedestrian was involved in the collision with a black Hyundai on Prince of Wales Road at around 3.40am on Saturday, according to Norfolk police.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and is in a stable condition.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed between Eastbourne Place and the Riverside Road for several hours.

The road was re-opened shortly after 8am.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police quoting CAD reference 74 of Saturday 22 December.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.