Man arrested over 'incident' in lane

Police say a man was injured in Pond Lane, Brandon Picture: Google Archant

Police are appealing for information about an incident in which a man was injured.

Suffolk police have written to people living in Brandon, near Thetford, saying they are investigating an incident which happened on Pond Lane on Friday evening.

"An adult male has sustained an injury to his arm and has been taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition," the letter says.

"A male was arrested and police are doing further enquiries to find out what has happened.

"At this time we do not believe that anyone else is involved in the incident and there is no risk to the wider community."

The letter asks whether people were at home between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday and requests that anyone with information get in touch with officers.

The nature of the incident is not specified in the letter.