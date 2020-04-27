Search

Man hospitalised with head injury after assault at train station

PUBLISHED: 11:57 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 27 April 2020

Lowestoft Train Station. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A man has been hospitalised after an early morning assault at the entrance of a train station.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary say they were called to the entrance of the car park of Lowestoft train station following reports of an assault at around 4.45am on Sunday, April 12.

Two men were involved in an altercation and one of the men suffered a head injury which has since required hospital treatment.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses following the assault.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 37/20817/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

