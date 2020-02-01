Search

Father tells how son's life has been taken after Norwich stab attack

PUBLISHED: 11:45 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 01 February 2020

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

The father of a man who was stabbed in a gang attack in Norwich has told how his teenage son has effectively had his life taken away from him in the 10 months since the stabbing.

The victim, who is now 17 but was 16 at the time, has virtually stopped going out since the attack in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, in March last year and was now "wary" about leaving the house.

The teen's father said: "His life has been affected massively. His confidence is shot to bits, he doesn't have a circle of friends he can really call on.

"Where he should be out enjoying himself...it's lost - it's been taken away from him.

"We've still got a long way to go with him - he's not the child he was.

"He's not the same person, he's so different. It's hard to see sometimes."

The victim, who hopes to join the Royal Marines, sustained a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack and spent a number of days in hospital before many months recovering at home.

Two teenagers have since admitted their parts in the attack although are yet to be sentenced.

The victim's dad said the family were "really, really pleased" that two have pleaded guilty following the attack and hoped they would now see some kind of justice.

But he insisted it had been an agonising wait for the case to come to court.

He said: "It's been a year, just under a year. It drains you because you're constantly just waiting and waiting. It takes so long."

Earlier in January, a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) on the victim.

While Adam Wright, now 18, of Newbegin Close, Norwich, had already pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) on the teen and another charge of assault occasioning ABH on a female.

Both will be sentenced at a date to be fixed.

Another 17-year-old, who cannot be named, has been charged with perverting the court of justice.

He has denied that and the case has been adjourned to a date to be fixed.

