Man arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity with a child

A Norfolk man has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Police attended an address in the Hockwold area, near Thetford, at around 2.30pm on Sunday December 16 and a man, aged in his 50s, was arrested.

The man, from the Hockwold area, has since been released under investigation whilst the enquiry continues.