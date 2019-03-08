Search

Man hit by car in street could not visit wife's grave after crash

PUBLISHED: 13:47 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 21 June 2019

Church Street in Dereham. Picture: Google Streetview

A man who was knocked down as he crossed the street has described his heartache of not being able to visit his late wife's grave while he recovered from his injuries.

The victim had been walking across Church Street, Dereham, when he was mowed down by Andrea Banovska, who struck him as he crossed the road.

The victim suffered two compound fractures to his left ankle and spent days in hospital following the crash on December 17 last year.

Ashley Petchey, prosecuting, said the incident was caught on CCTV and showed the victim was "there to be seen".

The footage was played in court and Mr Petchey said that Banovska "must've seen him" before she struck him.

A victim impact statement read out at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, June 21 described how he had to go to bed in his living room following the accident and had subsequently suffered pain in his hip.

He was also told that a fracture on top of his foot would not heal properly and would be susceptible to arthritis in the future.

But despite his physical problems the victim said he had been most affected by not being able to visit his wife's grave.

The court heard he had been married for 42 years but lost his wife four years ago.

He regularly visited her grave in Watton but "wasn't able to go after the accident", including on Christmas Day when he normally visits her.

He said: "I felt I'd let her down by not being there.

"It was the first time I hadn't been there."

He said he expects it to be a long recovery, but is being helped by his son.

He added that he is not a person who "wishes ill" on people but felt the defendant should be punished.

Banovska, 42, of Humbletoft, Dereham, appeared in court on Friday, having pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on December 17 last year.

Representing herself, Banovska, who has been dropping her middle child off at school said she "didn't see him".

She accepted there was a momentary lapse of concentration and said "I must've been looking at my baby or something".

The defendant's licence was endorsed with six penalty points, she was fined £80, ordered to pay 85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

