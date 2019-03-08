Search

Man hit 136mph on A47 - then sold 'unsuitable' car

PUBLISHED: 15:59 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 20 September 2019

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Highways England

A man hit almost 140mph on a Norfolk road - then immediately put his car up for sale because it did not "suit him", a court heard.

Lee Clayton, 37, set off a speed camera while driving a BMW at 136mph on the A47 at North Tuddenham - almost double the 70mph limit - at just before 1.10pm on February 23.

Clayton, of Fenland Walk, Holbeach, Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty but attended Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (September 20).

Chris Brown, mitigating, said he had been heading to Norwich railway station after getting a call from a friend to say he had no money and was stranded.

Mr Brown said following the incident he put the car up for sale and had not used it since.

He said: "He says it's not a vehicle suited to him given that he was able to reach a speed that he would not normally regard as anything other than being unacceptable."

He said his client has emailed to say how sorry he was and that there was "no excuse".

Clayton was banned from driving for 56 days.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £760 including £100 costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

