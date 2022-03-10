Man headbutted woman in foul-mouthed village confrontation

A man who headbutted a woman and swore at her son in the street has been given a curfew and restraining order.

Robert Carter, of Slad Lane in Woodbastwick, had denied assaulting Kerry Radley during a dispute on April 30 last year.

He also claimed not to have used threatening, abusive and insulting words when he confronted her son Jude Shanahan in the same incident.

He was found guilty of assault and a public order offence and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday to be sentenced.

The court heard Ms Radley had been walking to the Fur and Feathers pub, in Woodbastwick, when an argument developed during which he swore and put his head into her face.

In police interviews he had denied headbutting her and said his language might have been misinterpreted.

Magistrates ordered he be placed under home curfew between 7pm and 7am and imposed a nine month restraining order for him not to have contact with Ms Radley or her son.

Carter, who represented himself in court, said he intended to appeal against his conviction.

