News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man headbutted woman in foul-mouthed village confrontation

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:00 AM March 10, 2022
Robert Carter at Norwich Crown Court.

Robert Carter was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A man who headbutted a woman and swore at her son in the street has been given a curfew and restraining order.

Robert Carter, of Slad Lane in Woodbastwick, had denied assaulting Kerry Radley during a dispute on April 30 last year. 

He also claimed not to have used threatening, abusive and insulting words when he confronted her son Jude Shanahan in the same incident.

He was found guilty of assault and a public order offence and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday to be sentenced. 

The court heard Ms Radley had been walking to the Fur and Feathers pub, in Woodbastwick, when an argument developed during which he swore and put his head into her face.

In police interviews he had denied headbutting her and said his language might have been misinterpreted.

Magistrates ordered he be placed under home curfew between 7pm and 7am and imposed a nine month restraining order for him not to have contact with Ms Radley or her son.

Carter, who represented himself in court, said he intended to appeal against his conviction.
 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Food and Drink

Country park café overlooking lake reopens with new menu

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The A47 near Swaffham

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Rob Adams at the opening of the nuclear bunker Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

War bunker on sale for £25,000 gets nearly 200 enquiries in three days

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon