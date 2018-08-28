Search

Advanced search

Man in court for having ‘zombie’ prison drug Spice

PUBLISHED: 13:12 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 03 December 2018

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

A judge highlighted the serious problems drugs in jails cause as he sentenced a former inmate of Norwich Prison found with a wrap of the synthetic drug Spice in his cell.

Richard Hodges, 23, was found with a small quantity of the drug when he was searched by prison officers at Norwich jail, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said that Hodges claimed he had been holding the drug for someone else but later pleaded guilty to possessing the synthetic drug, which is known as Spice but also goes by the name of “Zombie” due to the zombie-like state it can leave users in.

Mr Ivory said although it was just a small amount of the drug, an aggravating feature was the fact Hodges had Spice while he was in jail serving an eight-month prison term.

Hodges, of no fixed address, admitted having the drug Spice in prison in February and was given an eight month sentence suspended for 18 months.

The court heard that Hodges had nine previous convictions for 14 offences.

Sentencing him, Judge Stephen Holt, told Hodges how a statement from the prison emphasised how dangerous and disruptive the presence of illegal drugs were in jail.

Judge Holt said: “It is a very serious problem.”

Judge Holt accepted that Hodges had found it difficult in prison and said: “You started using Spice to try to cope with the difficult situation you were in.”

However he said Hodges had now shown signs of trying to keep out of trouble: “There are positive signs you are trying to turn your life around and trying to move away from offending.”

He added: “There seems to be real signs you are trying to become a positive member of society.”

He also ordered Hodges to take part in a thinking skills programme.

Gavin Cowe, for Hodges, said that it was only a small amount of the drug and when it was found by prison officers he did not become difficult: “He pleaded guilty at the first hearing and accepted responsibilty for the offence.”

He said that Hodges had found prison life extremely difficult and was hoping not to re-offend.

He had also sought help for his anxiety problems.

Mr Cowe said “He is taking steps to put himself in a situation where he is less likely to offend.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

Suspected drink driver five times over limit stopped driving along path

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Video Rare first editions of Beatrix Potter and A.A.Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh classic to go under the hammer

The first edition of Beatrix Potter's The Tale of Peter Rabbit. Picture: ANDY NEWMAN

Who could Norwich City be drawn against in the FA Cup third round?

Norwich City academy product Cameron King was unable to force an upset as non-league Halifax were beaten 3-1 by AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup second round on Saturday Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast