Porn addict had two million images - including 90,000 indecent pictures of children

A man addicted to viewing porn was found to have nearly 90,000 indecent images of children among his massive collection of two million images found on his devices, a court heard.

Douglas Jackson, 60, was discovered to have downloaded the images after police raided his home in Yaxham in September last year, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Andrew Oliver, prosecuting, said the vast collection also included videos and moving images and a few extreme porn images and said in view of Jackson's frank admissions police, who had already sifted through thousands of images, had not gone through the rest of his collection, which amounted to two million images.

"The two million other images were not viewed by police because of the candid admissions made by the defendant and the work that would have needed to be done by police to analyse such a huge volume of material found on his devices."

He said when interviewed Jackson admitted he was addicted to viewing porn and would view the indecent images of children and then delete them.

Mr Oliver said Jackson told police it was "like an addiction" and said: "I don't know why."

Jackson, of Norwich Road, Yaxham, admitted downloading indecent images of children and possession of extreme porn.

But after hearing that Jackson had now sought help for his addiction, Judge Anthony Bate imposed a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for 15 months.

He also ordered him to do 200 hours unpaid work.

Judge Bate said he had read testimonials from people who spoke highly of Jackson but said: "There was a darker side which you have frankly admitted to police."

He said that there was no suggestion he had shared any of the images, which he said amounted to a "very substantial" number.

He added that the fact he had sought help showed there was a prospect of him being rehabilitated, saying: "You have taken steps as a mature man to address it yourself."

Judge Bate also placed Jackson on the sex offenders' register for 10 years and made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Sam Willis, for Jackson, said that he had taken steps to address his behaviour. He said: "He is of low risk of re-offending."