Man on trial for grooming and sexually abusing a girl has a previous conviction for sex assault, jury told

A 49-year-old man accused of grooming and sexually abusing a girl more than a decade ago has a previous conviction for a sex assault on a woman, in Norwich, a jury was told.

Shane Vertigan, 49, has gone on trial after it was alleged he started sexually abusing the girl when she was 12, but it was only in August 2016 that she came forward to make a complaint to police, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Vertigan, of Whitelands, Fakenham, has denied eight counts of sexually abusing the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Prosecutor David Wilson told a jury that Vertigan had a previous conviction in May 2013 for a sex assault on a 22-year-old woman in February 2012.

Mr Wilson said Vertigan had pleaded guilty to the offence and said that Vertigan had made rude comments to the woman and grabbed her between the legs over her clothing.

Mr Wilson also told the jury that when interviewed about the allegations he is now on trial for, Vertigan had made no comment but gave a prepared statement.

He said that nothing inappropriate had happened and denied he ever touched the girl sexually.

He also denied that he had ever been alone with the girl.

The trial continues.