Man admits having knife in store on Norwich retail park

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:50 PM November 17, 2021
The Riverside Retail Park. Mothercare, Early Learning Centre, Boots. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boots on the Riverside Retail Park in Norwich where Marcus Cork has admitted having a knife in a public place. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man who brandished a knife in a Norwich store has had his sentencing adjourned so mental health reports can be carried out.

Marcus Cork, 30, had been at the Boots store in Norwich's Riverside when he took out a knife on October 6 this year.

Cork, of no fixed abode, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (November 17) for sentence having previously admitted having an article with a blade or point in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

But the court was told by Rob New, who represents Cork, that he had mental health issues and needed to be seen by a psychiatrist so a report could be obtained before he was sentenced.

The sentencing hearing was adjourned until December 21.


