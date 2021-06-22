Man admits brandishing imitation rifle at pub

Published: 1:17 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 1:35 PM June 22, 2021

Simon Tait has admitted possessing an imitation rifle at Coldham Hall, Surlingham, near Norwich. - Credit: Maps

A man has admitted possessing an imitation rifle at a pub near Norwich.

Police were called to Coldham Hall pub in Surlingham following reports a man was making threats and brandishing an air rifle.

Simon Tait, 39, of Coldham Hall, Surlingham was charged in relation to the incident on May 23 this year.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 22) when he admitted possession of an imitation firearm and assaulting an emergency worker.

He also admitted sending a letter/communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing until August 4 so a pré-sentence report could be carried out.