News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

'It was Tom's idea': Murdered man's friend tells of deadly decision

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:53 PM April 28, 2021   
A murder investigation was launched in North Walsham after the incident. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Matthew Constantinou has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of Thomas Moore in North Walsham. - Credit: Archant - Credit: Archant

A drug user who was owed £10 for cannabis had a “bad feeling from the start” about going to retrieve the cash.

Thomas Moore, 42, went with his friend Ricky Marshall to retrieve cash he said he was owed by Matthew Constantinou.

Norwich Crown Court heard the pair turned up at Constantinou’s address, a bungalow where he lived with his mother in Antingham Drive, North Walsham, to get the cash back.

But the court heard the men were chased from the address by Constantinou, 42, who was “swinging a baseball bat”.

Jurors were told they were chased onto Bacton Road where, close to the junction of Melbourne Road, Mr Moore was fatally stabbed.

Constantinou, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham has gone on trial having denied murder following the attack on October 2 last year.

The jury of eight men and four women have been told in the weeks leading up to the fatal stabbing Constantinou and Mr Marshall had a "bit of a falling out".

It had been due to Mr Marshall being owed £10 by Constantinou for cannabis.

Most Read

  1. 1 Buy a petrol station for £3.25m
  2. 2 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
  3. 3 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
  1. 4 'I will gut you' - Man stabbed to death over £10 drugs debt, court told
  2. 5 Group launches crowdfunder to ban vehicles from rural lane
  3. 6 Historic seafront hotels saved from closure in group buyout
  4. 7 Emotional goodbye to 'tough little' Norwich fan with ‘heart of gold'
  5. 8 Woman in critical condition after north Norfolk crash
  6. 9 Roadworker died from stab wounds, inquest hears
  7. 10 McDonalds franchisee considers using number plate tech to stop litterbugs

Giving evidence on Wednesday (April 28) Mr Marshall said he and Mr Moore had decided to go and see Constantinou’s mum and “expose” what her son had been getting up to.

Mr Marshall told Peter Gair, prosecuting: “We weren’t looking for any kind of confrontation.”

He said: “We weren’t going to attack him we were just going to talk: that’s all we wanted to do, talk.”

But Mr Marshall said he had a “bad feeling from the start” about the evening.

He was asked by Mr Gair why Mr Moore went with him.

Mr Marshall said: “He went with me just in case Matt kicked off. 

“It was Tom’s idea. Tom said you need to get this stopped. I will come to back you up if Matt gets aggressive.”

Mr Marshall said he never thought Constantinou would use weapons, “but I was obviously wrong”.

The trial continues.


North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anna Tindale Gorleston

Missing woman's body found in car on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Video

Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
IMAGES OF NORWICH BOOK; 2nd World War chapter - Blitz 42. Firemen at the site where Curl's (now Deb

Norwich's modern store that rose from rubble of The Blitz

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Police on the scene of an assault near Zak's

Armed police hunt for man after attack near Zak's restaurant

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon