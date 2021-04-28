'It was Tom's idea': Murdered man's friend tells of deadly decision

Published: 1:53 PM April 28, 2021

Matthew Constantinou has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of Thomas Moore in North Walsham. - Credit: Archant - Credit: Archant

A drug user who was owed £10 for cannabis had a “bad feeling from the start” about going to retrieve the cash.

Thomas Moore, 42, went with his friend Ricky Marshall to retrieve cash he said he was owed by Matthew Constantinou.

Norwich Crown Court heard the pair turned up at Constantinou’s address, a bungalow where he lived with his mother in Antingham Drive, North Walsham, to get the cash back.

But the court heard the men were chased from the address by Constantinou, 42, who was “swinging a baseball bat”.

Jurors were told they were chased onto Bacton Road where, close to the junction of Melbourne Road, Mr Moore was fatally stabbed.

Constantinou, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham has gone on trial having denied murder following the attack on October 2 last year.

The jury of eight men and four women have been told in the weeks leading up to the fatal stabbing Constantinou and Mr Marshall had a "bit of a falling out".

It had been due to Mr Marshall being owed £10 by Constantinou for cannabis.

Giving evidence on Wednesday (April 28) Mr Marshall said he and Mr Moore had decided to go and see Constantinou’s mum and “expose” what her son had been getting up to.

Mr Marshall told Peter Gair, prosecuting: “We weren’t looking for any kind of confrontation.”

He said: “We weren’t going to attack him we were just going to talk: that’s all we wanted to do, talk.”

But Mr Marshall said he had a “bad feeling from the start” about the evening.

He was asked by Mr Gair why Mr Moore went with him.

Mr Marshall said: “He went with me just in case Matt kicked off.

“It was Tom’s idea. Tom said you need to get this stopped. I will come to back you up if Matt gets aggressive.”

Mr Marshall said he never thought Constantinou would use weapons, “but I was obviously wrong”.

The trial continues.



