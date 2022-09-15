Simon Ward has been convicted of a stab attack near to the Pear Tree Inn, Unthank Road, Norwich - Credit: Google

A 36-year-old has been warned to expect a "substantial prison sentence" after he was convicted of stabbing another man in the face following an argument near a pub in Norwich.

Simon Ward went on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of punching Luke Taylor in the face with "something sharp and pointed in his hand" near to the Pear Tree Inn on Unthank Road, Norwich.

Mr Taylor suffered a "sizeable scar on his left cheek" following the attack on April 7 this year.

Ward, of no fixed address, had denied wounding with intent but a jury of six men and six women took more than four and a half hours to find him guilty by majority verdict on Thursday (September 15) afternoon.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence so a report to assess Ward's dangerousness could be prepared.

He said Ward had been convicted of a "serious offence" and could expect a "very substantial custodial sentence".

Ward, who had previously admitted separate offences of unlawful wounding on Mr Taylor and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the victim's friend, will be sentenced on October 21.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, indicated there would likely be a victim statement from Mr Taylor who had indicated the scar he has been left with has affected him both physically and mentally.

Mr Haswell said the "scar he bares is a constant reminder of the events" but has also affected relationships and employment.

The verdict followed a four-day trial, starting on Monday which heard the victim and his friend, William Harrison, had been drinking at the pub on the night but had been "no trouble to anyone".

Ward and his friend had also been drinking in the pub and left at closing time.

Ward and his friend were smoking and Mr Harrison, approached them and asked for a cigarette.

The request caused "a lot of dissatisfaction" and Mr Harrison and Mr Taylor moved away before later being attacked.

Mr Haswell said it was not a punch alone, but something "more sinister" with it being a "punch while he was holding something sharp and pointed".

Ward, who was represented by Rob Pollington, told the jury he had seen Mr Taylor "shadow boxing" and thought there was going to be violence so he "decided to get him first".