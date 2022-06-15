Man found guilty of Norwich spirit level attack

Paul Franey has been convicted of wounding with intent following an attack at flats in Allison Bank, Norwich - Credit: Archant

A man is to be sentenced next month after being convicted over an attack in which he struck a friend repeatedly with a spirit level.

Paul Franey, 31, had been on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It follows an incident in a flat at Allison Bank, near Geoffrey Watling Way, Norwich, on October 24, 2018.

The jury of 10 men and two women were told how the victim was attacked by Franey with a spirit level after a scuffle broke out when he attempted to stop him from driving home following an evening of heavy drinking.

On Wednesday (June 15) afternoon, after having deliberated for more than five hours, jurors returned a majority verdict that Franey was guilty.

Judge Alice Robinson said Franey, of Verdens Lane, Wymondham, will be sentenced on July 1.

The trial had heard Franey had said he intended to drive home after drinking but the victim tried to stop him.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said the two became involved in a tussle during which the victim was grabbed by the throat and had his eye gouged by Franey.

Mr Durr said the victim repeatedly shouted at Franey to get off him but his protestations had little effect.

The victim managed "out of desperation" to strike Franey with his empty glass which allowed the victim to "make something of an escape".

But Franey shouted back at the victim: "You don't glass me" and embarked on a "revenge attack" during which he struck the victim with the six-foot spirit level.

Mr Durr said: "He started repeatedly clubbing him over the back and the right side of his back."

The victim, who was on his hands and knees, tried to crawl into the bathroom to escape but was dealt a further blow to the head by Franey, who punched him in the head "a number of times".

Franey told the victim "You see what happens when you glass me", as he carried out the repeated and "prolonged assault".

Stephen Spence, defending, had told the jury Franey accepted inflicting the victim's injuries, which included a fractured eye socket, but had denied intent to cause "really serious injury".