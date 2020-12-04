Man who staggered into road attacked police who tried to help him

Published: 1:22 PM December 4, 2020

A man seen “staggering” into the road attacked police when they went to help him, a court has heard.



Police were called by a member of the public after a “seemingly intoxicated” Richard Lennon, 35, was seen “staggering in the road” in the Dereham Road area of Norwich.



Norwich Crown Court heard Lennon was also seen “lying in a garden” before police arrived.



Adam Norris, prosecuting, said police attended and found Lennon to be “intoxicated” with drugs as well as alcohol thought to be behind his condition.



Mr Norris said Lennon again staggered into the road prompting police to “shield him from the traffic”. Officers tried to arrest him but he became aggressive.



Mr Norris said after being pushed back off the road by officers Lennon ended up “on his knees growling like an animal getting ready to lunge or punch at police”.



Mr Norris said one of the officers ended up being head butted “from the ground up in the back of her stab vest”.



Lennon appeared at court on Friday (December 4) for sentence having previously admitted assault of an emergency worker on June 2 this year.



Lennon, whose address was given as St Mildred’s Road, West Earlham, was sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.



Recorder Guy Ayers said a “public-spirited” member of the public contacted the police as Lennon was “staggering around the place into the road” and could “could have been badly injured”.



He said the police “came doing their job trying to protect you and others” but he reacted with violence.



Recorder Ayers said: “It’s simply not acceptable.



“You could have no complaint whatsoever if I sent you to prison today.”



Lennon, who had a “not insignificant criminal record” was also ordered to do 25 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and pay £100 compensation to the officer.



Danielle O’Donovan, mitigating, said there were issues with drug and alcohol misuse, significant mental health issues as well as a “disastrous upbringing”.



Miss O’Donovan said his partner had suffered six miscarriages in the past 12 months.