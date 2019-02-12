Man given ‘last chance’ after he was caught dealing drugs in the city

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man looking to deal drugs in Norwich was arrested when he went over and started to be aggressive to police who were arresting another man he did not even know, a court has heard.

Lewis Cogman, 19, had been out in Norwich with 10 ecstasy tablets which he had been looking to “deal to people out and about in the Norwich night time economy”.

But Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court said the defendant “drew attention to himself” when he got involved in a situation police had been dealing with while having class A drugs on him.

Mr Youell said Cogman had seen another man, who he did not know, getting arrested at about 3am on June 24 last year.

The court was told Cogman, then 18, “got involved in that”, started shouting, being aggressive and got arrested.

Mr Youell said: “Lewis Cogman made the decision he was going to get involved in that - not a decision he probably thinks was a very good one now.”

After he was arrested Cogman was found to have the 10 tablets on him as well as £240 in cash and two phones, one of which showed evidence of drug dealing. Police later found another 10 ecstasy tablets at his home address.

Cogman, of Jessopp Road, Norwich, appeared in court on Thursday (February 14) having pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

John Morgans, mitigating, said he was “absolutely terrified at the situation he’s got himself into”.

Mr Morgans said his family were shocked he had got himself involved in the supply of drugs but were standing by him and said he must face up to his wrongdoing.

Judge Katharine Moore said she would “take an exceptional course” by not sending him immediately to prison and he was handed a two year sentence, suspending for 24 months.

But Judge Moore said “one toe out of line” and there would be no option but to send him straight to prison, adding: “It’s your last chance.”

He was also made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for 6 months, meaning he must be at home between 7pm and 6am every day.

In addition he was also ordered to carry out a six month drug rehabilitation requirement (DRR) and 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days.