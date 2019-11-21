Victim in Greek murder inquiry believed to be from Great Yarmouth area

A Greek man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 40-year-old believed to be from the Great Yarmouth area was found dead in a hotel room in Greece.

The male victim was found in Familia hotel on the island of Ithaca on Sunday, November 17.

A worker at the hotel in the town of Vathy confirmed it had been working with Ithaca Police to help with investigations.

In a statement, the Ithaca Police Department said: "The investigation was resolved immediately, following a systematic and thorough investigation.

"The 40-year-old foreigner was found dead in a hotel room in Ithaca."

According to reports in Greece, the alleged attacker's wife tried to give the victim first aid before he died.

She has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the family of a British man following his death and are in contact with Greek authorities.

The case will be followed up by the attorney general of Kefalonia.