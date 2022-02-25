Van driver stopped on A11 found with more than 70 nitrous oxide canisters

A man has been reported for possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance after a van was stopped on the A11. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man has been reported for a psychoactive substance offence after police stopped a van on the A11.

Officers stopped the van on the busy road at Elveden at 9.45pm on Saturday, February 5, after the driver was reported to be behaving suspiciously.

Inside the van, police found 77 NOS nitrous oxide canisters and a pack of balloons.



A 34-year-old man voluntary attended an interview at Thetford Police Station on Monday, February 21.

He has subsequently been reported for the offence of possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.

Forensic tests are being carried out to identify and confirm the substance.

Enquiries are ongoing.

