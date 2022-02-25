News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Van driver stopped on A11 found with more than 70 nitrous oxide canisters

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:11 AM February 25, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

A man has been reported for possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance after a van was stopped on the A11. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man has been reported for a psychoactive substance offence after police stopped a van on the A11.

Officers stopped the van on the busy road at Elveden at 9.45pm on Saturday, February 5, after the driver was reported to be behaving suspiciously.  

Inside the van, police found 77 NOS nitrous oxide canisters and a pack of balloons.

A 34-year-old man voluntary attended an interview at Thetford Police Station on Monday, February 21.

He has subsequently been reported for the offence of possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.

Forensic tests are being carried out to identify and confirm the substance.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Thetford News

Don't Miss

Fabiani De Souza.

Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home

Staff Reporter

person
Teacher wearing mask in class

9 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Secure dog walking field opens in Martham near Great Yarmouth

'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Busseys showroom in Dereham is set to close and could be replaced by a Lidl supermarket 

Car dealership set to close - and could be replaced by supermarket

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon