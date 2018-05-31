Search

Man found with drugs in sock in Norwich tower block

PUBLISHED: 19:58 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:58 28 April 2020

Markham Tower, Mile Cross. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man was found with a wrap of cocaine in his sock in a Norwich tower block by police who had gone there to arrest someone else, a court has heard.

Omonigho Idama, 31, was found at Markham Tower in Norwich - an area that is “well known to police”.

Norwich Crown Court heard the defendant, who has previous convictions for drugs offences, was seen by officers who suspected him of being there for drug dealing.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Idama had a wrap of heroin in his sock. He also had £300 in cash on him.

Idama, of Markham Tower, Bowers Avenue, appeared at court on Tuesday (April 28) to be sentenced having previously admitted possessing a controlled drug of class A.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said he had admitted simple possession of a small amount of cocaine.

Judge Andrew Shaw jailed Idama for 14 days but warned him if came before him again for drugs offences he would “not be so lucky”.

