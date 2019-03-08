Search

Man found with Class A drugs arrested on suspicion of possessing knife

PUBLISHED: 11:52 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 06 August 2019

A man has been arrested for possessing Class A drugs and on suspicion of possessing a knife after a disturbance on St Augustine's Street in Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

Archant

A man has been arrested for possessing Class A drugs and on suspicion of possessing a knife after a disturbance on a street in north Norwich.

The man, in his 30s, was also arrested for public order offences after police were called to the incident on St Augustine's Street yesterday.

Officers were alerted to reports of a disturbance in the area between a group of three men believed to be known to each other at around 3.10-3.20pm on Monday, August 5.

The man, from the Norwich area, was arrested for suspicion of possession of a knife, public order offences and possession of Class A drugs.

He is currently being held in custody at Wymondham Investigation Centre.

Officers have asked for anyone with any information about the incident to contact Norfolk Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 36/54289/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

