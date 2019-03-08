Search

Man stuffs cannabis grinder down trousers in front of police

PUBLISHED: 08:49 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 26 April 2019

A man who attempted to hide a grinder down his trousers in front of officers was found to have cannabis in his pocket, police said.

A man who attempted to hide a grinder down his trousers in front of officers was found to have cannabis in his pocket, police said.

Officers made the discovery while carrying out a stop and search on the man in the Lakenham area of Norwich on Thursday evening.

The man not only gave false details to police, but then put his cannabis grinder down his trousers.

Norwich police said on Twitter: “Male stop searched this evening in Lakenham after giving false details and putting his grinder down his pants in front of officers.

“Surprise surprise there was cannabis in his pocket.”

Norfolk police has been contacted for further comment

