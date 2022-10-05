News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police find man wanted in connection with racial abuse of library worker

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:47 PM October 5, 2022
AJ-01-DEREHAM-LIBRARY

Dereham Library in the High Street where the incident happened - Credit: Archant © 2004

A man who was wanted in connection with an incident which saw a library worker racially abused has been found.

The incident saw a worker in Dereham Library in the High Street racially abused and shouted at on Saturday, August 20.

Following a CCTV appeal police have now identified the man and spoken to him.

Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact PC Luke Ebbage at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/68733/22, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
Dereham News

