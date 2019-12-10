Search

Advanced search

Carjack accused guilty of gun possession and aggravated burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:11 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 10 December 2019

Police on scene at an armed robbery and carjacking at Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant

Police on scene at an armed robbery and carjacking at Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man accused of carrying out a carjack in Norwich before committing a series of other crimes, including robbery and possession of firearms, has been convicted of some of the offences.

On Tuesday (December 10) afternoon a jury of nine men and three women returned guilty verdicts on four of the six charges faced by Rashal Alam, after almost eight hours of deliberations.

Alam was found guilty of two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to case fear of violence, both relating to events in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross, on June 10.

He was also found guilty of aggravated burglary and taking a car without authority on the same date.

Alam, 34, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, has been on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of being involved in a carjacking of a Mini in Guernsey Road, Norwich, on June 10.

The jury has not yet reached verdicts on the charges relating to the alleged car-jacking, namely robbery and possession of a knife.

Alam had denied all six charges: robbery, possession of a knife, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary and taking a VW Passat without authority on the same date.

You may also want to watch:

The court has heard that Alam carried out the offences with another man, Christy Cartman, who has already pleaded guilty to the offences.

Judge Anthony Bate told the jury the time had now come when he could take majority verdicts on the final two counts.

Jurors continued to deliberate on those counts for a short while after reaching unanimous verdicts on the other counts on Tuesday afternoon but were sent home for the night a little while later.

The jury will resume deliberations at 10.30am on Wednesday (December 11).

As previously reported Alam had been photographed by a farmer who went to investigate after seeing a shotgun being fired in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross.

But the victim was then chased by Alam, and the other defendant Cartman, with a gun before a gun was fired through the door of another property in Brickle Road as they tried to get keys for a car they needed to take after the car they had been driving got stuck on a bank.

The trial continues.

Most Read

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Huge delays for motorists travelling into Norwich after incident

The A146 travelling into Norwich. Picture: Google

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in London bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

‘He feels like no one wants him’: Mother’s anger after son with special needs is expelled

The Groom family from Brancaster Staithe (from left) Chloe, dad Ricky, mum Patricia, Hagen, Jenson and Brooke. Picture: C/O Patricia Groom

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Seafront leisure centre ‘prepared for demolition’

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz Coates

Barbers transforms empty town centre store

Who's Next Barbers Salon was officially opened by Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor. PHOTO: Who's Next Barbers Salon

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in London bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists