Carjack accused guilty of gun possession and aggravated burglary

Police on scene at an armed robbery and carjacking at Bull Close Road, Silver Road and Magdalen Road. Picture: Archant Archant

A man accused of carrying out a carjack in Norwich before committing a series of other crimes, including robbery and possession of firearms, has been convicted of some of the offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Tuesday (December 10) afternoon a jury of nine men and three women returned guilty verdicts on four of the six charges faced by Rashal Alam, after almost eight hours of deliberations.

Alam was found guilty of two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to case fear of violence, both relating to events in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross, on June 10.

He was also found guilty of aggravated burglary and taking a car without authority on the same date.

Alam, 34, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, has been on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of being involved in a carjacking of a Mini in Guernsey Road, Norwich, on June 10.

The jury has not yet reached verdicts on the charges relating to the alleged car-jacking, namely robbery and possession of a knife.

Alam had denied all six charges: robbery, possession of a knife, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary and taking a VW Passat without authority on the same date.

You may also want to watch:

The court has heard that Alam carried out the offences with another man, Christy Cartman, who has already pleaded guilty to the offences.

Judge Anthony Bate told the jury the time had now come when he could take majority verdicts on the final two counts.

Jurors continued to deliberate on those counts for a short while after reaching unanimous verdicts on the other counts on Tuesday afternoon but were sent home for the night a little while later.

The jury will resume deliberations at 10.30am on Wednesday (December 11).

As previously reported Alam had been photographed by a farmer who went to investigate after seeing a shotgun being fired in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross.

But the victim was then chased by Alam, and the other defendant Cartman, with a gun before a gun was fired through the door of another property in Brickle Road as they tried to get keys for a car they needed to take after the car they had been driving got stuck on a bank.

The trial continues.