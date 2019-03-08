Man who hit rock bottom found growing cannabis in Diss

A man who hit rock bottom when his marriage broke down was found growing 27 cannabis plants with a potential street value of more than £5,000, a court heard.

When police searched Kelley Hill's address at The Marsh, Wortham, they found 27 mature plants in one room of the house, cannabis in various containers and some stored in a freezer, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said there was also £4,535 in cash found on the premises.

Hill, 48, admitted production of cannabis and possession of the drug with intent to supply in February last year, and was jailed for 24 months on Friday.

John Morgans, for Kelley, said that Hill's life had fallen apart after he broke up with his wife.

He said that Hill had turned back to smoking cannabis and drinking.

He said: "He was in a desperate situation and had hit rock bottom."