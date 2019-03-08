Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man who hit rock bottom found growing cannabis in Diss

PUBLISHED: 12:11 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 21 June 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man who hit rock bottom when his marriage broke down was found growing 27 cannabis plants with a potential street value of more than £5,000, a court heard.

When police searched Kelley Hill's address at The Marsh, Wortham, they found 27 mature plants in one room of the house, cannabis in various containers and some stored in a freezer, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said there was also £4,535 in cash found on the premises.

You may also want to watch:

Hill, 48, admitted production of cannabis and possession of the drug with intent to supply in February last year, and was jailed for 24 months on Friday.

John Morgans, for Kelley, said that Hill's life had fallen apart after he broke up with his wife.

He said that Hill had turned back to smoking cannabis and drinking.

He said: "He was in a desperate situation and had hit rock bottom."

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Council apologises for asking grieving son for £3,100 after mum’s death

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Calls to end free parking in Norfolk town as £4.5m traffic overhaul continues

Queens Square car park in Attleborough will be extended as part of a £4.5m investment in the town's transport. Photo: Google

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists