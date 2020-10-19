Man airlifted to hospital N&N hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Badersfield after a man suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, October 18 2020. PIC: Simon Parker.

A man was airlifted to hospital after having suffered a cardiac arrest near Coltishall.

Police were called to Hautbois Road, Badersfield at about 4.15pm on Sunday, October 18 October by paramedics who were on scene dealing with a medical incident.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) said one ambulance, a Community First Responder, a rapid response vehicle, and ambulance officer vehicle as well as the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called to the incident “following reports of a man in cardiac arrest”.

The spokesman said one patient, in a serious condition, was transported by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers attended and closed the road while the air ambulance landed. The road was re-opened at around 6.30pm.