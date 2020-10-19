Search

Advanced search

Man airlifted to hospital N&N hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest

PUBLISHED: 12:43 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 19 October 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Badersfield after a man suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, October 18 2020. PIC: Simon Parker.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Badersfield after a man suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, October 18 2020. PIC: Simon Parker.

A man was airlifted to hospital after having suffered a cardiac arrest near Coltishall.

Police were called to Hautbois Road, Badersfield at about 4.15pm on Sunday, October 18 October by paramedics who were on scene dealing with a medical incident.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) said one ambulance, a Community First Responder, a rapid response vehicle, and ambulance officer vehicle as well as the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called to the incident “following reports of a man in cardiac arrest”.

The spokesman said one patient, in a serious condition, was transported by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers attended and closed the road while the air ambulance landed. The road was re-opened at around 6.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk records highest daily number of coronavirus cases- but still way below national average

Figures from Public Health England show Norfolk has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases. The rate of infection has continued to grow in Norwich (pictured). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drunk man sat with privates exposed on bench near school and play area

Drunk man Stacey Roach found with genitals exposed in Norwich park. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

‘He was panicking’ - Council to give staff keyfob alarms after wasp attack puts man in hospital

Fobs will be introduced following a worker's horrific experience with wasps. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gin couple expands range to make vodka too

Nicky and Jason Crown are now making vodka as well as gin. Pic: supplied

Couple buy garden centre at auction for £720,000

Gary and Brenda Groucott, who have bought Aylsham Garden Centre. Pic: Wymondham Garden Centre