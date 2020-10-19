Man airlifted to hospital N&N hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest
PUBLISHED: 12:43 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 19 October 2020
A man was airlifted to hospital after having suffered a cardiac arrest near Coltishall.
Police were called to Hautbois Road, Badersfield at about 4.15pm on Sunday, October 18 October by paramedics who were on scene dealing with a medical incident.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) said one ambulance, a Community First Responder, a rapid response vehicle, and ambulance officer vehicle as well as the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called to the incident “following reports of a man in cardiac arrest”.
The spokesman said one patient, in a serious condition, was transported by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).
A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers attended and closed the road while the air ambulance landed. The road was re-opened at around 6.30pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.