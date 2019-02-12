Search

Man tried to flee police after driving whilst disqualified and without insurance

PUBLISHED: 15:37 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 21 February 2019

A disqualified driver was stopped near Wroxham. Picture: Norwich Police

A man has been arrested for driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The 45-year-old was stopped on Norwich Road, Neatishead, near Wroxham, on his way home at 8.50am on Thursday, February 21.

A police spokesman said: “A driver has been arrested for driving with no insurance and while disqualified.

“The vehicle has now been seized and the man remains in custody for questioning.”

It is believed that the driver had made an attempt to flee.

Norwich Police put out a message on Twitter from the scene.

It said: “Disqualified driver with no insurance tracked down on their way home! After a brief attempt to evade us vehicle was stopped, driver arrested and vehicle was seized.”

