Jake Myers has been charged with escape from lawful custody and theft from the person of another in relation to handcuffs. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who fled police while still in handcuffs after being arrested has failed to appear in court.

Jake Myers, 21, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with escape from lawful custody and theft from the person of another.

It came after Myers was arrested by police on April 26 last year in the Woodcock Road area of Norwich in connection with an incident.

It is understood Myers, who had one of his arms in handcuffs, then fled police with his cuffs still attached.

Myers, from Huyton, Merseyside, was due to attend the city’s magistrates court on Friday (January 7).

But he failed to appear at court and a warrant was issued for his arrest by magistrates.