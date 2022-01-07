Man fled from police in handcuffs after Norwich arrest
Published: 2:55 PM January 7, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A man who fled police while still in handcuffs after being arrested has failed to appear in court.
Jake Myers, 21, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with escape from lawful custody and theft from the person of another.
It came after Myers was arrested by police on April 26 last year in the Woodcock Road area of Norwich in connection with an incident.
It is understood Myers, who had one of his arms in handcuffs, then fled police with his cuffs still attached.
Myers, from Huyton, Merseyside, was due to attend the city’s magistrates court on Friday (January 7).
But he failed to appear at court and a warrant was issued for his arrest by magistrates.
Most Read
- 1 'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle
- 2 Homes bid withdrawn after GP surgery says land being 'encroached'
- 3 Man accused of murdering wife has charge dropped
- 4 Woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of underwear
- 5 'I owe him my life' - Delivery driver drops from size 26 to 14
- 6 Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m
- 7 Covid vaccination centre at Castle Quarter to close - and reopen elsewhere
- 8 Photo shows hospital beds squeezed next to each other with no privacy
- 9 100 Covid patients now in NNUH and eight patients jammed into six-bed rooms
- 10 Norfolk to see increase in low-flying military exercises