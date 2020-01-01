Search

Advanced search

'I've stopped drinking totally' - Man who urinated on hospital toilet door fined for threatening A&E staff

PUBLISHED: 11:17 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 13 February 2020

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Archant

An "angry" and "heavily drunk" man who urinated on a hospital toilet door has been fined for harassing staff.

Mark Anthony Dickson, 31, of Wood Street, Norwich, appeared in Great Yarmouth Magistrate's court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to using abusive words and threatening behaviour towards A&E workers at James Paget Hospital.

On July 13 2019, Mr Dickson was rushed to A&E in an ambulance, where staff members on duty described him as being "very drunk and clearly very angry".

The prosecution explained that Mr Dickson, upon arrival, began taking his shirt and socks off and frantically pacing around, swearing at staff as they attempted to calm him down.

You may also want to watch:

He then started "spitting all over the wall" and urinating outside the toilet door, before police were called to the scene and arrested Mr Dickson on the spot.

Representing himself, Mr Dickson confessed that "he has no recollection of even being in the hospital"

He said: "I honestly had no idea I'd been taken to A&E until the next morning when I woke up.

"I stopped drinking totally after that."

Mr Dickson last appeared in court in October 2019 after assaulting an emergency worker.

He was fined £297, £100 of which was compensation for the victim.

Most Read

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Safety concerns over proposed large housing estate off the A47

Peter Milliken, chairman of the Easton Parish Council, pictured in 2016 protesting with residents against the plans for hundreds of homes to be built in the village. Picture: Steve Adams

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man seriously injured after being hit with metal bar in case of mistaken identity

A man was assaulted with metal bar in a case of mistaken identity on York Road in Great Yarmouth on February 5). Picture: Google Maps.

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Warning cash for speed cameras to stop NDR rat-runners could disappear

West End in Costessey. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24