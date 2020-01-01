'I've stopped drinking totally' - Man who urinated on hospital toilet door fined for threatening A&E staff

An "angry" and "heavily drunk" man who urinated on a hospital toilet door has been fined for harassing staff.

Mark Anthony Dickson, 31, of Wood Street, Norwich, appeared in Great Yarmouth Magistrate's court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to using abusive words and threatening behaviour towards A&E workers at James Paget Hospital.

On July 13 2019, Mr Dickson was rushed to A&E in an ambulance, where staff members on duty described him as being "very drunk and clearly very angry".

The prosecution explained that Mr Dickson, upon arrival, began taking his shirt and socks off and frantically pacing around, swearing at staff as they attempted to calm him down.

He then started "spitting all over the wall" and urinating outside the toilet door, before police were called to the scene and arrested Mr Dickson on the spot.

Representing himself, Mr Dickson confessed that "he has no recollection of even being in the hospital"

He said: "I honestly had no idea I'd been taken to A&E until the next morning when I woke up.

"I stopped drinking totally after that."

Mr Dickson last appeared in court in October 2019 after assaulting an emergency worker.

He was fined £297, £100 of which was compensation for the victim.