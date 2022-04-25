The Temple Bar in Norwich pictured in 2011. - Credit: Archant Norfolk 2011

A man smashed the glass on the door of a Norwich pub after being ejected, a court has heard.

Alec Douglas, 24, had been drinking at the Temple Bar on Unthank Road, Norwich when he was thrown out.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Douglas came back and punched the door.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said it was around 11.50pm on March 13 when he was ejected from the pub, before the door was locked.

She said he came back and "punched the glass pane causing it to crack".

Douglas, from Southampton, was arrested by police at the scene.

He appeared before city magistrates on Monday (April 25) when he admitted criminal damage.

Representing himself in court, Douglas apologised and said it was "a bad day on my part".

He said it was his friend who had been ejected and that he went out with him to help, but then could not get back in as door was slammed shut.

Douglas was fined £333, ordered to pay £264 compensation for the window, £105 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.