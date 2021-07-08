Published: 10:49 AM July 8, 2021

Fly-tipping like this is a 'blight' on the Norfolk countryside says a King's Lynn councillor following a successful prosecution of a man who dumped household rubbish on private land. - Credit: Archant

A man who dumped a 'transit van load' of rubbish including a plastic washing basket on private land in Norfolk was fined £3,439.

Items left in Fisher Fleet, Cross Bank Road, King’s Lynn, included bulky items such as lots of large filled cardboard boxes and plastic stacking boxes which could have been disposed of for nothing.

The prosecution was brought by King's Lynn and West Norfolk borough council. The man pleaded guilty to waste offences at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on June 30.

The sentence and associated costs were broken down to include; compensation to land owners - £465, Band C fine for the offence - £750, costs - £2,149.98 and victim surcharge - £75.

It comes as the council is promoting a countywide campaign to bring to justice people blighting the Norfolk countryside by dumping rubbish.

Paul Kunes, cabinet member for environment, said: "Fly-tipping is a blight on our area and to remove, investigate and dispose of it costs taxpayers money.

“This tip fell under category D “transit van load” as it was a sizeable load."

