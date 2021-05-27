Man who dumped broken furniture outside shop fined £300

Published: 1:25 PM May 27, 2021

A man who dumped broken furniture outside a town centre charity shop has been fined £300.

The fly-tip was left outside the Break charity shop on Church Street in Attleborough, despite signs explaining the shop had stopped taking donations.

It expressly asked locals not to leave any donations outside the store.

Breckland Council's enforcement team viewed relevant CCTV footage and examined the items, which were clearly broken and not in suitable condition for resale.

The footage identified the man responsible and their vehicle and, following a DVLA check, council staff contacted the Attleborough resident who quickly admitted their guilt. He subsequently accepted a £300 fixed penalty notice.

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland's executive member for environmental and public protection, urged the public to donate unwanted items responsibly.

He added: "Donations outside not only risks these items being damaged or stolen but is also considered fly-tipping."

Fly-tipping in Breckland can be reported via breckland.gov.uk/flytip.