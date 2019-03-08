Man fined for dumping patio rubble in rugby ground car park

Patio rubble dumped in the Dereham Rugby Club car park. Picture: Breckland Council Archant

A man has been fined £300 after being caught illegally dumping patio rubble at Dereham Rugby Club.

Alison Webb, Breckland�s executive member for housing, health and environment. Picture: Keith Mindham Alison Webb, Breckland�s executive member for housing, health and environment. Picture: Keith Mindham

Breckland Council imposed the fixed penalty notice on the fly tipper, who was spotted by a member of the public.

The man, who was interviewed by the council's enforcement officer, admitted fly tipping after being presented with photographic evidence of him depositing several wheelbarrows of patio rubble.

The man was also ordered to remove the waste at his own expense.

Alison Webb, Breckland's executive member for housing, health and environment, said: "The council has a zero tolerance approach towards fly tipping and we will not hesitate in taking action. In this case, the person not only received a significant fine but also had to pay for the removal of the flytip, ensuring no cost came to the local taxpayer. Fly tipping will simply not be tolerated."