Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man fined for dumping patio rubble in rugby ground car park

PUBLISHED: 17:36 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 23 July 2019

Patio rubble dumped in the Dereham Rugby Club car park. Picture: Breckland Council

Patio rubble dumped in the Dereham Rugby Club car park. Picture: Breckland Council

Archant

A man has been fined £300 after being caught illegally dumping patio rubble at Dereham Rugby Club.

Alison Webb, Breckland�s executive member for housing, health and environment. Picture: Keith MindhamAlison Webb, Breckland�s executive member for housing, health and environment. Picture: Keith Mindham

Breckland Council imposed the fixed penalty notice on the fly tipper, who was spotted by a member of the public.

You may also want to watch:

The man, who was interviewed by the council's enforcement officer, admitted fly tipping after being presented with photographic evidence of him depositing several wheelbarrows of patio rubble.

The man was also ordered to remove the waste at his own expense.

Alison Webb, Breckland's executive member for housing, health and environment, said: "The council has a zero tolerance approach towards fly tipping and we will not hesitate in taking action. In this case, the person not only received a significant fine but also had to pay for the removal of the flytip, ensuring no cost came to the local taxpayer. Fly tipping will simply not be tolerated."

Most Read

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Prince of Wales Road closed due to flat fire

Emergency services on the scene of an incident on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Man booked hotel with friend and secretly filmed her while she took a shower

Steven Bacon leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: STAFF

Was church world of the 18th century really that different to that of today?

James Marston says there are plenty of similarities between life in the church now and 250 years ago

RSPCA braced for surge in animal welfare calls in heatwave

The RSPCA is braced for a spike in animal welfare calls during the heatwave. Picture: RSPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists