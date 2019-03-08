Man in court for dog fouling

A man has been ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £330 for allowing his dog to foul.

Mark Coffill, 66, of Hillcrest, Downham Market, was seen by a witnessed a council neighbourhood nuisance officer when he allowed his dog to mess on the pavement near Landseer Drive in the town. Coffill did not clean up after his pet.

He was invited to attend an interview under caution, but declined. Council officials took the case to court.

After hearing mitigating circumstances, King's Lynn magistrates ordered Coffill to pay a reduced fine of £60, a victim surcharge of £20 and legal costs of £250, making a total of £330.

Ian Devereux, West Norfolk Council's cabinet member for the environment, said: "If he had been responsible and cleared up after his dog, Mr Coffill could have totally avoided this £330 bill. I hope it serves as a warning to others that we take this matter seriously, and will investigate and take action. This of course relies on people reporting issues and being willing to serve as witnesses if we prosecute."

People who see dog fouling can report it online. Reports are logged to find hot spots, which enforcement officers then attend.

"Dog fouling spoils the area for residents and visitors alike, and we all need to do what we can to reduce it - either by being responsible dog owners, or by reporting those who are not," said Mr Devereux.

"There really is no excuse. Dog owners simply need to take responsibility for their animal and when it fouls - clean up after it - grab it, bag it and then bin it in a nearby dog bin or their own household waste bin."

