Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man fined after Christmas Eve ‘violent brawl’ in front of children at pub

PUBLISHED: 12:51 22 January 2019

The brawl happened at the Blue Boar pub in Sprowston Credit: Google Maps

The brawl happened at the Blue Boar pub in Sprowston Credit: Google Maps

Archant

A 34-year-old man has been fined after he was involved in a “violent brawl” in front of terrified children at a Norwich pub.

Nicholas Henderson, of Long Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and criminal damage when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The court heard Henderson had visited the Blue Boar pub in Wroxham Road, Sprowston, with his partner and in-laws on Christmas Eve.

Prosecutor Tess Mann said he got involved in a “violent brawl” at the doorway of the pub at around 8.30pm and that he was the main protagonist.

She added: “A member of staff tried to diffuse the situation but was scared as he appeared blinded by rage.”

After the brawl spilled outside, Mrs Mann said staff locked the door as there were children in the pub “who were terrified by what they’d seen.”

When police arrived they found a window panel of the main inner door had been damaged, and after a search of the area found Henderson trying to climb a fence to get away from police.

“He said that the reason he ran was because he didn’t want to get arrested over Christmas,” Mrs Mann added.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating, said it was “interesting” that the prosecution was describing the skirmish as a violent brawl.

He described Henderson as the “tail-end Charlie” who was trying to break up the commotion between his brother-in-law and his ex girlfriend’s family, and that he was the only person to be arrested after the incident.

Mr Dunphy said Henderson got his karma after his Christmas meal consisted of “soggy sandwiches” courtesy of Norfolk police, and that he was not seen by officers until around 6pm on Christmas Day.

A smartly-dressed Henderson addressed the magistrates in court and said: “I’m very sorry, I was an idiot.”

Chairman of the bench Graham Gerrish fined Henderson £100 for the threatening behaviour charge and £50 for the criminal damage.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Care home one of only a few in Norfolk to be given outstanding inspection rating

Staff and residents at Westfields Residential Care home at Swaffham celebrate their outstanding rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

Co-owners of the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt - Claudia Pollinger and Ben Philo. Pictures: David Bale.

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

WATCH: Photographer captures adorable moment a baby grey seal pup sleeps on beach

Newborn pup sleeping on Blakeney Point. Picture: Ian Ward
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists